19 November 2021

Young man pleads guilty to murdering vulnerable lone woman

By The Newsroom
19 November 2021

A 21-year-old man has admitted killing a vulnerable lone woman whose body was discovered in undergrowth in Romford London in May.

Valentin Lazar, 21, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the murder of 45-year-old Maria Rawlings.

Ms Rawlings had suffered multiple injures but there was no evidence of sexual assault.

She was attacked shortly after visiting hospital following a fall.

The victim was followed off a bus and targeted by Lazar because she was a vulnerable woman alone at night, it was alleged.

At an earlier hearing, the prosecutor, Paul Jarvis, had said: “He was probably carrying a knife.

“He led her into the bushes before violently attacking her and ultimately killing her before stealing some of her belongings and walking off.”

Ms Rawlings’ two daughters sat in court for the short hearing on Friday when Lazar entered his guilty plea.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 10 next year.

