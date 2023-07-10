‘Young provided advice to Department of Health but not the Executive pre-2020’

Chief Scientific Adviser Ian Young gave advice to the Department of Health but not the Executive Office before the pandemic, the Covid-19 Inquiry has been told.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride discussed the role during evidence to the inquiry.

He said he feels it is an “inherent weakness” that there is not a central government chief scientific adviser in Northern Ireland.

Instead there are two chief scientific advisers – one in the Department of Health and another in the Department of Agriculture.

Last week, the inquiry was told Professor Young said in evidence that he did not give any scientific advice to the government until the start of the pandemic.

He was appointed to the post in 2015.

Appearing at the inquiry on Monday, Sir Michael said Prof Young gave advice to the Department of Health “on an ongoing basis on a number of really important areas”, including the Health and Social Care Research and Development Strategy and Northern Ireland Rare Disease Strategy.

“That advice was provided to the Department of Health … I think that’s the point Professor Young was making – that he had not been asked to provide advice directly to the Executive,” he said.

“It’s just a statement of fact.”

The Executive Office is now planning to recruit a governmental chief scientific adviser.

Sir Michael said he could not comment on the detail because it is being taken forward by the Executive Office.

Giving evidence to the inquiry last week, former health minister Robin Swann said Professor Young was a “key member of the team” while he was minister.

He said Prof Young gave him advice and also gave advice and guidance to the Executive directly.