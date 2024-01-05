Yousaf: Former SNP donor Souter will be treated like any other businessperson

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said a former major donor to his party will be treated the same as anyone in the business sector after reports he organised an event last year.

Stagecoach boss Sir Brian Souter was formerly a major backer of the SNP under Alex Salmond, but withdrew financial support following the ascension of Nicola Sturgeon to the leadership.

No reason has been publicly stated for Sir Brian’s decision, but his socially conservative views were at odds with Ms Sturgeon’s more liberal stances on some issues.

In the early days of devolution, Sir Brian led and financed a push to stop the repeal of Section 2A, a provision which barred local authorities from “promoting homosexuality” in schools – which its opponents claimed was homophobic.

Politico reported this week Sir Brian had been heavily involved in the setting up of a business event last year which was hosted by Mr Yousaf in a bid to reset the Scottish Government’s relationship with the sector.

Speaking to Bauer Radio on Friday, the First Minister said: “I’ve made it really clear that I want to engage with businessmen and businesswomen right up and down the country, whether I agree with their views on the constitution, whether I agree with their views politically, whether I agree with their social views.

“I want to make sure that they’ve got an open door to speak to me, speak to my ministers, so we can hear what business has to say.

“Brian will be treated no differently to any other businessman or businesswoman in the country, and he has been an exceptional businessman in Scotland for many decades.”

The First Minister added that he had a “really honest and upfront” conversation with Sir Brian about their differing political views.

There has been no intimation the business leader could be set to resume his donations to the SNP.