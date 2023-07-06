Yousaf hailed by deputy for ‘rapid delivery’ in first 100 days as First Minister

Humza Yousaf’s Scottish Government has ensured “rapid delivery” on policy in the areas “that matter to people”, his Deputy First Minister has said.

Shona Robison hailed the record of the Scottish First Minister 100 days after he was formally sworn into the top job.

Mr Yousaf is the sixth person to hold the role since devolution, with his appointment coming after the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon sparked a leadership contest within the SNP.

Ms Robison, who previously served as Scottish health secretary and social justice secretary under Ms Sturgeon, was appointed Deputy First Minister and was also given responsibility for the key finance portfolio by Mr Yousaf.

Since then, the Scottish Government has committed £15 million of funding to deliver free after-school and holiday clubs for children, and has tripled the fuel insecurity fund – which helps those struggling with energy costs – from £10 million last year to £30 million in 2023-24.

Mr Yousaf has also chaired a summit aimed at tackling poverty in Scotland, while a new 10-year cancer strategy has been published, and along with it an updated plan for treating stroke patients.

In addition, the Scottish Government has signed a new agreement with the country’s 32 local authorities, set up a New Deal for Business Group, and published the latest paper in a series aimed at making the case for Scottish independence.

Ms Robison said: “The first 100 days of Humza Yousaf’s new administration have seen rapid delivery in areas that matter to people in Scotland.

“We are putting people’s needs at the heart of everything the Scottish Government does, not least supporting struggling families during the cost-of-living crisis.

“Against the backdrop of the damage done by Brexit and cuts from Westminster, the Scottish Government is delivering meaningful support to those most hard-pressed, and investing in our public services.

“The record also shows this to be an open and inclusive Government, with a willingness to listen to reasonable concerns and change course where necessary.

“With a lot more to do, we are determined to continue earning people’s trust.”

Contrasting her Government to that at Westminster, she added: “In just 44 days, Tory prime minister Liz Truss managed to trash the economy and leave a mess that we are all still paying the price for.

“That is a graphic illustration of the need for Scotland to gain the full powers of independence, so that we can avoid the damage from Westminster and do more for the people of Scotland.”