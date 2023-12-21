Yousaf hails ‘incredible courage’ of local community after Lockerbie bombing

Scotland’s First Minister has paid tribute to the “incredible courage” shown by the local community and emergency services following the Lockerbie bombing, as the 35th anniversary of the bombing is marked.

On December 21, 1988, 270 people – 11 of them on the ground – died when Pan Am flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town in what remains the deadliest terror attack in UK history.

Speaking in Holyrood ahead of First Minister’s Questions, Humza Yousaf paid tribute to those in the area.

“Can I also add my thoughts and indeed my prayers to all of those who continue to feel the impact of the tragic, terrible terrorist attack in Lockerbie on December 21, 1988,” he said.

“I spoke to (local MP) David Mundell actually just this week and both of us were reflecting on the incredible courage that we saw, not just from emergency services, but from the local communities.

“Many of them, their stories are not known, they’re not named, but through their courageous action, ensures there is an enduring bond between families that were impacted both here in Scotland and those in the United States and across the world that were impacted.

“My thoughts continue to be with all of those who feel that loss.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross also paid tribute, saying: “My thoughts and prayers, and I’m sure those of the whole chamber, are with their families, friends and those in the Lockerbie community itself who fell victim to this senseless act of terror.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost loved ones in the Lockerbie tragedy 35 years ago.

“My thoughts are with all those both in the emergency services and the local community, whose bravery and resilience after the event touched us all.

“Today, we take time to remember everyone affected by this tragedy.”