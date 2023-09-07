Yousaf hits back as Scottish Tories criticise policing pilot

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has accused the Scottish Government of using the north-east of the country as “guinea pigs” in a new policing pilot that will see some crimes not investigated.

Mr Ross’s criticism – which was dismissed as “seeking cheap political headlines” by First Minister Humza Yousaf on Thursday – stems from an announcement this week of a trial where crimes which present no risk, harm or vulnerability nor which have any positive line of inquiry will be logged but no further action taken.

The plans drew criticism from opposition politicians and the Scottish Police Federation, with police claiming budget cuts in recent years had led to the decision.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Mr Ross said: “This pilot is unfairly treating communities in the north-east as guinea pigs.

Officers don't have the resources to do their jobs, people who report crimes will be told 'tough luck' and it's open season for criminals under the SNP

“They will receive a poorer service, despite paying their taxes like everyone else.”

He added: “First Minister, this is a direct consequence of SNP funding cuts.

“Officers don’t have the resources to do their jobs, people who report crimes will be told ‘tough luck’ and it’s open season for criminals under the SNP.

“Why is the First Minister telling offenders that they can break the law and get away with it here in Scotland?”

Responding, an angered First Minister said: “Douglas Ross, with that question, demonstrates why he should never, ever be allowed to be first minister of this country.

“Panicking people, alarming people, sensationalism – all for cheap political headlines.”

He added: “What we are interested in is results – those results see more police officers in Scotland than other parts of the UK per head.

“What we see is further investment in our police in comparison to the previous year.

“What we also see is lower recorded crime rates here in Scotland than when we took office.”

The number of crimes reported to police dropped from 459,032 in 2007-08 to 289,352 in 2022-23, according to government figures.