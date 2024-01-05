Yousaf: Israel’s action in Gaza ‘way beyond legitimate response’ to Hamas attack

Scotland’s First Minister has urged the UK Government to make clear to Israel its actions in Gaza have gone ‘way beyond a legitimate response’ to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

In a statement on Friday, Humza Yousaf called for UK ministers to use their influence as a key Israeli ally to push for an end to hostilities.

The call came as the UN claimed 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced as a result of the Israeli action.

Mr Yousaf also said UK ministers should make clear Israeli officials – including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – must be held accountable for the deaths of civilians if the country does not “immediately cease indiscriminate attacks” in Gaza.

The UK Government must use its voice and influence to stop the killing - directly with the Israeli government

The First Minister condemned comments by Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said the country should “encourage migration” of Palestinians from Gaza, drawing international condemnation, including from the US.

Mr Yousaf said: “The time has come for the UK Government to speak out forcefully and make it clear that Israeli action has gone way beyond a legitimate response to the appalling Hamas attack of October 7.

“Hearing comments from an Israeli government minister urging displacement of Palestinians from Gaza is deeply disturbing and should be universally condemned.

“Gaza is Occupied Palestinian Territory and will be part of a future Palestinian state – Gazans should not be subject to forcible displacement or relocation from Gaza.

“The UK Government must make clear that Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israeli ministers and military commanders will be held accountable for the killing of thousands of innocent civilians and the deaths of tens of thousands more from starvation and disease if Israel does not immediately cease indiscriminate attacks and allow aid to enter Gaza on the scale needed to avert a humanitarian disaster.

“Hamas leaders must also be held accountable for the appalling attacks against Israeli civilians on October 7.

“Talk of a sustainable ceasefire from the UK Government has made no difference on the ground, as the situation has worsened for the people of Gaza.

“The UK Government must use its voice and influence to stop the killing – directly with the Israeli government, and indirectly with the US.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

Mr Yousaf’s brother-in-law and his family live in Gaza. The First Minister’s parents-in-law became trapped in the territory at the outbreak of hostilities following a trip to visit their relatives there.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, were eventually able to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing.