Yousaf pledges £80m for affordable housing following collapse of Green deal

Humza Yousaf has pledged an uplift of £80 million for affordable housing over two years, in his first policy announcement since ending the Bute House Agreement.

With the SNP now a minority Government and a motion of no confidence in him looming, the Scottish First Minister said he will increase the budget for affordable housing supply to £600 million in 2024/25.

After pulling out of an engagement earlier on Friday, Mr Yousaf set out the housing budget increase during a visit to Hillcrest Housing Association’s Derby Street Development in Dundee.

Earlier, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn had said Mr Yousaf would “come out fighting” as opponents seek to bring down his Government.

The end of the powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens means the SNP can no longer count on a majority at Holyrood.

The £80 million will go towards acquiring properties to bring into use for affordable housing.

Scottish Government ministers have pledged to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, but Labour has said they are not on track to meet this target.

Mr Yousaf said: “Housing is essential in our efforts to tackle child poverty and reduce inequality across Scotland, and it supports jobs and growth in the economy.

“Providing good quality, affordable housing is at the very core of what my Government is doing to make Scotland a better place.

“While there is a single person homeless in our country, it is simply not acceptable to have houses sitting empty – so I am determined that we remove the barriers and provide the money that will enable councils to buy properties so they can become affordable homes again.

“This £80 million will build on the success of our national acquisition programme which I announced last year, which spent more than £60 million and delivered more than 1,000 affordable homes.

“This is one of a number of actions we are prioritising to help to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation.

“We will also accelerate discussion with (councils body) Cosla in relation to the number of empty council homes.”