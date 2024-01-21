Yousaf: Political opponents view Palestinian and Muslim lives as ‘cheap’

Humza Yousaf has accused political leaders of viewing Palestinian blood as “cheap” as he criticised a lack of support for citizens in Gaza.

The Scottish First Minister has been outspoken in his calls for a ceasefire and more aid to the region amid the ongoing conflict with Israeli forces.

He has regularly shared updates on his own family’s situation, after his mother and father-in-law were trapped in the Middle Eastern region while visiting family.

They spend several weeks there with limited supplies before fleeing through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, and home to Dundee.

Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla said her sister-in-law and her four children, aged between six months and nine years old are now taking refuge in Turkey.

But the Dundee councillor’s brother Mohammed, an emergency doctor, and their elderly grandmother remain in war-torn Gaza.

Ms El-Nakla and her First Minister husband have repeatedly called for a refugee resettlement scheme for Gazans, similar to that offered to Ukrainians.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Yousaf was asked if he believed people placed a “different value” on the lives of Muslims and Palestinians.

He replied: “Without a shadow of a doubt.”

“You take to anybody who is Palestinian, people in the Muslim community, they feel that the Palestinian blood is very cheap.”

Mr Yousaf then took aim at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who he said has not shown leadership in demanding a ceasefire.

“I think there’s just a lack of leadership and moral courage, if I’m being frank,” Mr Yousaf added.

“This is a classic example of where, I think, nobody understands what Keir Starmer stands for.

“Why has he not shown the appropriate leadership on the issue of Gaza?

“I don’t know how anybody can see that level of death and destruction and not call for an immediate halt and immediate ceasefire.”

UK Labour has been asked for comment.