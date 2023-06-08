Yousaf sends condolences to family of teenager who died at school

First Minister Humza Yousaf has sent his condolences to the family of a 14-year-old boy who died at school.

Police say the teenager died in an “isolated incident” at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, on Tuesday.

Fiona Hyslop, the local MSP, raised the incident during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday.

She said the boy’s family are facing an “unimaginable heartache”, as she stressed the importance of not speculating on the cause and protecting their privacy.

Ms Hyslop also urged the First Minister to ensure any lessons learned from the boy’s death are implemented.

As well as going through what is every parent's worst nightmare, the family should be able to grieve in privacy

Responding, Mr Yousaf said: “This is the worst tragedy, anybody who is a parent will know there cannot be a worse fear, a worse nightmare, that any parent has than losing a child, so I cannot think what the family are going through.”

The community in West Lothian, including the wider school community, has been “deeply, deeply affected” by the death, the First Minister said.

He added: “I would echo Fiona Hyslop’s calls, both in terms of not speculating on what has happened – there will be an appropriate investigation and, of course, absolutely, lessons should be learned not just by the local authority and educational institutions but of course there may well be lessons for Government to consider as well.

“Fiona Hyslop’s second call is so, so important. As well as going through what is every parent’s worst nightmare, the family should be able to grieve in privacy and not have any further media intrusion or indeed speculation into what is the most unimaginable tragedy.”