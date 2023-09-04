04 September 2023

Youth, 15, admits attempted GBH after stabbing teacher in school corridor

By The Newsroom
04 September 2023

A teenager has admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent after stabbing a teacher in a school corridor.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, admitted on Monday to attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound maths teacher Jamie Sansom in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, at the start of a two-day trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The boy had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article following the attack on July 10 at Tewkesbury Academy.

The defendant was remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing at Cheltenham Youth Court on September 28.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man jailed for life for sexually assaulting and murdering his 16-year-old sister

news

Channel crossings top 21,000 for the year so far, with Saturday the highest single day

news

Queen's memorial: plans for official tribute to be unveiled in 2026 when she would have been 100

world news