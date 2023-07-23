23 July 2023

Youth arrested over assault on US tourist in Dublin city centre

By The Newsroom
23 July 2023

A male youth has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in central Dublin.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was said to have received “life-changing” injuries in the attack on Talbot Street in the Irish capital.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital after the attack on Wednesday, which was condemned as “vicious” by Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

On Sunday, gardai investigators said a juvenile had been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin.

