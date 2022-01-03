Youth charged with murder of Croydon boy Zaian Aimable-Lina
By The Newsroom
A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina.
The 15-year-old suspect, who has not been named by police because of his age, is due to appear before magistrates in Bromley, south London, on Tuesday.
Zaian died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park Croydon, south London, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday December 30.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
Another boy, also 15, has been released under investigation having originally been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox