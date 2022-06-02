Zara and Mike Tindall support royal portrait in aid of Great Ormond Street

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara and former England rugby player Mike Tindall have visited Stafford Hotel in London to celebrate a painting of the monarch in her younger days.

Carne Griffiths created the artwork, titled The Platinum Queen, which will have a limited edition print run of 70 in honour of the Queen’s historic reign.

Each print will be hand-finished by the artist, using mixed media with a fluorescent, diamond dust and platinum leaf layer, with £150 from each sale going to the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) Children’s Charity.

Liverpool-born Griffiths’ original artwork sold for £25,000 in December, with all proceeds going to a number of charities, including £20,000 from the sale towards the GOSH charity.

Griffiths has a personal experience with Gosh, of which the Queen is patron, as its staff saved the life of his daughter who was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernias.

Liz Tait, director of fundraising at the Gosh charity, said: “We’re so grateful for this generous donation from Carne Griffiths, West Contemporary Editions and the Anderson Foundation.

“The portrait of the Queen is a fitting tribute to her remarkable legacy, including her support of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“The money raised from the sale of these artworks for Gosh Charity will make a huge difference to seriously ill children from across the UK who are treated at Gosh.”

(Carne Griffiths/The Platinum Queen – Courtesy of www.west-contemporary-editions.com/)

The prints will be released for sale for £1,550 through the gallerists and art consultancy group West Contemporary Editions.

Liam West, founder and managing director of West Contemporary Editions, said: “This is an incredibly special release, a celebration of British artistry, institution and history, produced by a globally collected artist and with a percentage of all sales going to a very much deserving charity partner.

“To mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 in this way and celebrate her majesty’s 70-year reign is an honour.

“Being able to officially partner with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity for the project, and support their ongoing wonderful work, is a beautiful opportunity for us to use art for good.”

The Platinum Queen prints will be available from 12pm on Saturday at west-contemporary-editions.com.