Zoo pleads with public for help finding escaped capybara

A zoo in Shropshire has issued a plea for help finding a capybara which escaped from its habitat.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, a small, family-run zoo located on the outskirts of Telford in Shropshire, posted a statement to its Facebook page on Monday announcing its “beloved capybara” Cinnamon was at large.said the last sighting of Cinnamon was on Saturday eveningIt , asking the public to report any further sightings and adding that the rodent should not be approached.

“On Friday … our beloved capybara, Cinnamon, escaped from her habitat and entered the woodlands within the zoo grounds,” the zoo’s statement read.

“On Saturday evening she managed to get beyond the zoo’s perimeter fence and was spotted on a nearby road.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t had any further sighting of Cinnamon since Saturday evening, despite having teams working around the clock to locate her.

“It is likely that Cinnamon is in the vicinity of the zoo, The Humbers and surrounding fields where there is ample food and plenty of ponds.”

The zoo said it has reported the escape to the council in line with the conditions of its zoo licence, adding that anyone who sees the animal “should call the zoo immediately on 01952 677 917 or 07908 726240 if between the hours of 5pm and 9am.”

It added that “under no circumstances should a member of the public try to capture the animal by themselves” explaining that, while capybaras are generally friendly animals, she could become unpredictable if alarmed or cornered.

“Cinnamon has a fantastic bond with her keepers and it is likely that she can be encouraged back to her habitat with no physical intervention,” the statement continued.

“Please wish us all the very best for the safe and swift return of Cinnamon. We appreciate all of your support in finding her.”