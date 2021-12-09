09 December 2021

Zookeepers throw surprise Christmas party for pair of ‘jolly’ otters

Zookeepers have thrown a Christmas party for a pair of “jolly” otters as part of a festive surprise.

Otter’s Carol and Ernie had their habitat “spruced up” with seasonal decorations, including a bag of brightly coloured baubles and a giant gingerbread man.

Otter’s Carol and Ernie had their habitat “spruced up” with seasonal decorations. (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

The festive treats were specially designed for the pair by the keepers at Whipsnade Zoo.

The otters had their favourite snacks of fish and mealworms hidden inside the decorations, encouraging them to harness their natural instincts for hunting, climbing and diving.

The festive treats were specially designed for the pair by the keepers at Whipsnade Zoo. (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

“Carol and Ernie are such a jolly pair, it seemed only right to treat them to some of the season’s traditions,” said zoo keeper Sarah Mcgregor.

“Every day we make sure our otters exercise their natural skills, so the bauble bag was a brilliant way to ignite their curiosity and get them scavenging around for their advent treats.”

You can find out more about festive zoo events at: www.zsl.org/magicofchristmas

