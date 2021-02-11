Actress Gina Carano dropped from The Mandolorian after controversial media posts
Actress Gina Carano has been dropped from The Mandolorian following a string of controversial social media posts.
Carano, who appeared as Cara Dune in both series of the hugely popular Disney+ show, referenced the Nazis’ treatment of Jewish people in the context of the political scene in modern day America.
Sign up to our newsletter
The post is no longer available on her Instagram account.
In a statement, Lucasfilm said: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.
“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”
Carano, a 38-year-old former fitness model and mixed martial artist, is known for film roles including Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool.
Lucasfilm’s statement came after the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter as a result of her reported social media posts.
She was accused of comparing being a Republican today to being Jewish under Nazi rule. Talent agency UTA has since dropped her as a client, according to Variety.