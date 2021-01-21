Arnold Schwarzenegger channels the Terminator while receiving his coronavirus jab
Arnold Schwarzenegger channelled his ‘Terminator’ character while receiving his shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
The 73-year-old posted a Twitter video of himself getting a shot at a drive-through site at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
"Today was a good day," he wrote. "I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine."
He added: "Come with me if you want to live!" - a line from the Terminator franchise.
Arnie joins fellow celebrities Martha Stewart, Judy Dench and Steve Martin who have already been vaccinated.
Continuing the movie references, he says: "Put that needle down," a semi-quote from one of his lesser-known films Jingle All The Way, in which he screams at a neighbour eating his wife's cookies: "Put that cookie down now!"
After receiving the vaccine, the Hollywood star then turned and winked at the camera and added: "Alright, I just got my vaccine, and I will recommend it to anyone and everyone."