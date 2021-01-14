Bruce Willis speaks out after refusing to wear a mask in a pharmacy
Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has come under fire after pictures of him not wearing a mask in a Californian pharmacy emerged.
It's understood an employee asked Willis to put his bandana around his face but he refused and left. He has now said it was an 'error in judgement'.
Sign up to our newsletter
He told People magazine: "It was an error in judgment. Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."
Famous faces have criticised Willis for the decision.
US actor Dylan Minnette tweeted: "F*** you Bruce Willis.
While reality star Spencer Pratt wrote: "Really bout that “Die Hard” brand"
This comes after Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, criticised people publicly for not wearing masks last summer.
She wrote on Instagram: "I wear a mask to protect myself, my family and you. Yeah, it's annoying but what are the other options? Not many."