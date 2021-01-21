Look who’s the only celebrity President Joe Biden is following on Twitter
Following on from a President who made Twitter his daily bread, Joe Biden seems destined to follow a different path.
As of Wednesday, January 20, inauguration day, the official @POTUS Twitter account is following just 11 people.
But while there are some obvious names on the list, including Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr Jill Biden, one name stands out on the admittedly short list.
And it makes Chrissy Teigen the only celebrity Biden is currently following.
After the inauguration, one person tweeted a screenshot of the accounts followed by @POTUS, tagging Teigen, who retweeted the screenshot alongside the caption: “OH MY GOD!!!!!!!”.
And for Teigen, who was famously blocked by Donald Trump, it is her own form of presidential pardon.
She tweeted, "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."
And when her wish came true, she responded by tweeting: "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!. my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."