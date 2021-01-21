Rihanna’s unique way of celebrating Joe Biden’s inauguration - taking out the trash
13:22pm, Thu 21 Jan 2021
In a nod to President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Rihanna posted a picture of her taking out the rubbish on social media with the hashtag #wediditjoe.
She can be seen holding two trash bags while wearing a blue t-shirt that says “end racism by any means necessary”.
Sign up to our newsletter
The singer was also wearing black tights, pink heels, and diamond choker necklaces. She captioned the photo “I’m just here to help. #wediditJoe”.
Rihanna has been a vocal critic of former US President Donald Trump and previously implied that she was doing more to flatten the coronavirus curve than him.
"If one of y'all motherf***ers ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president," she said.