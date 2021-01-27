Rita Ora’s twist on Dickens classic: ‘Why I’m delighted to play the Artful Dodger’
Rita Ora has spoken of her joy at landing a part in 'Twist' as she reveals she is a big fan of Charles Dickens' work.
The 30-year-old singer plays Dodge, a re-working of the original Artful Dodger character in the new version of the classic 'Oliver Twist' tale.
Describing herself as a 'book nerd' and a 'big Charles Dickens fan', Ora said: "I actually love reading, I know people don't know that about me."
The singer stars alongside Sir Michael Caine, who plays Fagin in Martin Owen's movie, and was full of admiration for the celebrated actor.
She said: "He has a certain way of working, I think he always has, and I just got on to his wave. That's the way you have to be when you are with a Sir, you have to work how they work."
And addressing her portrayal of the traditionally male character in the story, Ora said: "The Artful Dodger is usually played by a man, so it was great to get my female perspective of the character. I felt super powerful and really inspired."
Twist airs on Sky Cinema from January 29