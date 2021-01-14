US star Nick Jonas to play Frankie Valli in new ‘Jersey Boys’ production
22:40pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Nick Jonas is in talks to portray Frankie Valli as part of a streaming event performance of Broadway musical 'Jersey Boys'.
The 28 year-old American actor and singer will play the Four Seasons front man Valli in the musical produced by Graham King.
'Jersey Boys' was on Broadway from 2005 and 2017, one of of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.
Jonas is best known for appearing in films such as 'Goat,' 'Midway,' and 'Jumanji'.