Victoria Beckham has revealed the secrets to her marriage and career in a letter penned to her future self.

She has been married to former footballer David for nearly 22 years and said 'surprises' are what keeps their relationship fresh.

Writing the letter forVogue, she said: "Do you remember the tips you practised during lockdown?

“You’ve said f*** it, and put on a great dress and a smoky eye. You always liked to surprise people – especially David. Preserving that bit of mystique is always helpful after almost 22 years of marriage."

VB also spoke about the moment she realised she didn't want to be in the Spice Girls any longer. The band broke up in 2000 two years after Geri Halliwell quit the band.

She wrote: "Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas. He performed 'Tiny Dancer', as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him.

"It was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion. That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you.