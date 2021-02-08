The Weeknd sets off fireworks with Super Bowl half-time show
11:24am, Mon 08 Feb 2021
The Weeknd wowed at the Super Bowl as he took over the stands for the Pepsi half-time show, backed by a massive choir.
The Blinding Lights singer performed on-field at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium in a sparkly red blazer over a black satin shirt with matching leather gloves, slacks and wingtip shoes on a set resembling a Sin City landscape.
After kicking off with hit Starboy, he moved on to Can’t Feel My Face joined by hundreds of back-up dancers wearing matching red and black outfits with their faces covered in white bandages.
He then moved onto the playing surface to perform Blinding Lights, standing on the NFL logo with a huge firework display blasting off behind him.