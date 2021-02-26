A look at how the Commonwealth Games’ ‘Super Sundays’ will unfold

England will aim to repeat their 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham on August 7 next year
By NewsChain Sport
9:30am, Fri 26 Feb 2021
The schedule for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been published, with back-to-back ‘Super Sundays’ looking particularly eye-catching.

Here, the PA news agency gives the rundown on what to expect from two mouth-watering days of sport.

Sunday, July 31

The Ricoh Arena in Coventry will host the rugby sevens competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (PA Archive)

Medal sessions: Nine

Medals will be up for grabs from nine o’clock in the morning in artistic gymnastics, which has two separate medal sessions in the same day.

Triathlon, para triathlon and weighlifting medals will also be contested in the morning, afternoon and evening, along with track and para track cycling.

A window has been built into the schedule for the women’s European Championship football final at Wembley which kicks off at 5pm, with the rugby sevens medals to be decided between 6.30pm and 10pm in the evening.

Sunday, August 7

Could England and Australia go head to head in the women's T20 cricket final on August 7? (PA Archive)

Medal sessions: 11

This day promises to be a feast of women’s sport in particular, with hockey, 20-over cricket and netball all coming to a head.

The squash competition culminates on this day as well, along with table tennis, para table tennis and cycling’s road race.

Athletics, para athletics, diving, badminton, beach volleyball and boxing also wrap up.

