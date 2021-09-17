A statistical look at the Ryder Cup as Europe seek to continue recent dominance

Europe and the United States are gearing up for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Defending champions Europe have won seven of the last nine editions but USA comfortably boast the better overall record.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the event, which gets under way on Friday, September 24.

25 1/2 – European wildcard pick Sergio Garcia holds the all-time record for Ryder Cup points.

Sergio Garcia is the highest-scoring player in Ryder Cup history (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

12 – American Phil Mickelson’s record number of Ryder Cup appearances.

23 1/2 – 8 1/2 – the record Ryder Cup winning margin, by the United States in 1967. Europe’s record is 18 1/2 – 9 1/2 in two consecutive events in 2004 and 2006 – the best under the current scoring format and matching 1981’s American win.

26-14 – the USA have won 26 previous tournaments to the 14 won by Europe or its predecessors.

2 – tied Ryder Cups – 16-16 in 1969, after Jack Nicklaus famously conceded Tony Jacklin’s putt at the final hole, and 14-14 in 1989.

1927 – year the Ryder Cup was first staged.

1979 – the first time a combined European team competed, with the United States previously having taken on Great Britain until 1971 and Britain and Ireland in the intervening years.

7 – the most successive Ryder Cups won, by America from 1935 to 1955 and again from 1971 to 1983.

13 – with another run of five and having retained the trophy in 1969’s tie, the US claimed the trophy for 13 straight events from 1959 to 1983.

3 – Europe’s longest winning run, from 2002 to 2006 and 2010 to 2014 as they won six out of seven stagings.

1987 – the first time Europe won in America. They have since done so in 1995, 2004 and 2012.

6 – holes in one in Ryder Cup history. Peter Butler, Sir Nick Faldo, Costantino Rocca, Howard Clark and Paul Casey have achieved the feat for Europe along with American Scott Verplank.

8&7 – biggest margin of victory in an 18-hole match, by Americans Tom Kite – against Clark in 1989 – and Fred Couples against Ian Woosnam in 1997.

19 – Garcia remains the only player to play in the Ryder Cup as a teenager, on his debut in 1999. American Raymond Floyd is the event’s oldest ever player, aged 51 in 1993.

Ian Poulter is back in the Ryder Cup squad (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

5 – Ian Poulter will make his fifth appearance as a European wildcard.

9 – debutants this year – six for America and three for Europe – which will take the number of Ryder Cup players in history to 363.

37 – Whistling Straits will be the 37th different host venue.

4 – the Belfry has hosted a record number of Ryder Cups. Royal Birkdale, Royal Lytham & St Annes and Southport & Ainsdale are the only other repeat venues, with no American course having hosted more than once.