Aberdeen loan Ronald Hernandez to MLS outfit Atlanta United

Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez has been allowed to join Atlanta United on loan.

The Venezuela international has been a bit-part player since signing for the Dons from Norwegian side Stabaek in January last year for a reported £800,000 fee.

The 23-year-old has only made three starts and three substitute appearances and was given compassionate leave in December to allow him to see his family.

Major League Soccer has now sanctioned a loan agreement for the right-back to join Aberdeen’s partner club Atlanta for the American season.

Dons manager Derek McInnes said on the club’s website: “Sadly, the events of 2020 and the impact of the global pandemic have undoubtedly had an impact on Ronald’s time at Pittodrie.

“When he arrived, he had just completed pre-season in Norway, and we were midway through the 2019/20 season, but we worked hard with him to try to develop his fitness and adapt to the Scottish game.

“However, the curtailment of the season meant his ability to make any impact on the team was limited.

“From a personal point of view, Ronald has been a great player to work with, but we must acknowledge he made several personal sacrifices while in Scotland, not least having to spend lockdown in Aberdeen on his own.

“Because of visa restrictions due to the pandemic, he had not seen his wife or young daughter in almost a year until he was given compassionate leave in December, and the lasting impact of that should not be underestimated.”