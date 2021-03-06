Ace for Jordan Spieth and India on top again – Saturday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
20:23pm, Sat 06 Mar 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 6.

Golf

Hole in one!

Cricket

It was time for India to celebrate.

Giving the series winners a date at Lord’s this summer to look forward to.

While the pundits picked over the bones

Michael Vaughan got into a debate.

Kevin Pietersen wanted a new England hero to step forward.

But while England were struggling with their game in India, KP was finding his groove.

Brad Hogg predicted an early finish.

Football

Micah Richards was hoping for a better mood from Roy Keane!

The England skipper logged on.

Virgil Van Dijk kept moving.

Chelsea helped Timo Werner celebrate.

Rodrigo celebrated his birthday.

Manchester got ready for the derby.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman delighted in the Gunners’ opener at Burnley.

Wilfried Zaha was back.

A milestone for Jay Rodriguez.

Joe Hart delved into the archives.

Darts

Showboating from MvG.

