Adams on Strictly and Clayton’s Christmas socks – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.
Football
Gareth Bale and Los Angeles FC team-mate Kellyn Acosta threw the first pitch at an LA Dodgers game.
A new challenge for Tony Adams.
Team MOTD got down to work.
Limitless Zlatan.
Liverpool marked a special day in their history.
Nottingham Forest got game ready.
Cricket
Brian Lara and Adam Gilchrist paid tribute to Rudi Koertzen.
Ben Stokes felt proud.
Chris Woakes, James Anderson and Kate Cross enjoyed commentary.
Darts
Is that bad luck?
Motor Racing
Valtteri Bottas tried out a different set of wheels.
Boxing
Camp life for Triple G.
Tyson Fury was feeling positive.
Carl Frampton was thankful for the magic.
Golf
Quick-fire questions for Lee Westwood.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox