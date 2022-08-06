Aidan and Michaela Walsh chasing golden glory at Commonwealth Games

Siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh are enjoying every moment of their boxing success as they both prepare to go for gold in Sunday’s Commonwealth finals.

The Northern Irish duo both won their semi-final bouts on Saturday, with Aidan beating Wales’ Garan Croft while Michaela won by unanimous decision against South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni.

Both fighters are guaranteed to match their silver medals on the Gold Coast in 2018 and have the chance to upgrade to gold in Birmingham.

Michaela has previously won silver in the 2018 Gold Coast Games (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Michaela faces Elizabeth Oshoba of Nigeria in her featherweight final, and is bursting with pride being able to share her Commonwealth experience with her brother.

She said: “Obviously everyone here wants to win a gold medal, especially me, but I’m just in the present moment now same as Aidan and it’s just one step at a time.

“Regardless of the outcome I’m so proud to be in the Commonwealth Games final with my brother. Not many people can say that so I’m just so happy.

“Where we are now is a phenomenal achievement – obviously we want to go one step further, but for now we’re just enjoying the wins we got tonight and tomorrow what will be will be, but we’re ready.”

Aidan, who won a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, echoed his sister’s sentiment as he prepares to go up against Mozambique’s Tiago Osorio Muxanga in the light middleweight final.

Aidan Walsh, left, has also won Olympic bronze in Tokyo (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “It’s great because you get to travel the world with someone you love on a daily basis, who I’ve trained with since I was nine years of age so again, what more could you ask for? I’d be greedy if I asked for anything else!

“I’m not even thinking of the gold medal fight. I know I keep saying I’m enjoying this and enjoying that but I’m enjoying being here, but whatever happens happens.”

Although both siblings fought on Saturday, they were unable to see each other due to their preparation and recovery requirements for their own bouts, though Michaela revealed they were still able to support each other from afar.

“Well Aidan, I don’t think Aidan even came to see me!” she joked.

“He’s obviously back getting recovered after the fight he had, but I’m sure he was screaming at the TV when I was getting smashed with that right hand I got caught with.

“I didn’t come over [to see Aidan fight], I was screaming from the bedroom, I’m sure there’s a few noise complaints!

Aidan Walsh will face Tiago Osorio Muxanga in Sunday’s final (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“He performed so good and I’m so proud to be in the final with Aidan and the rest of my team-mates.

“I want to enjoy the moment, obviously it’s something I’ve dreamt about for many years and if I do it with my brother it’ll be unbelievable.”