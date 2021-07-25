Alex Yee takes silver in men’s triathlon as Jonny Brownlee finishes fifth

Alex Yee, right, after the swimming (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
0:24am, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Alex Yee continued Great Britain’s run of success in Olympic triathlon with a silver medal on his debut behind Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt.

The 23-year-old was looking to follow in the footsteps of Alistair Brownlee by making it three successive British victories at the Games but it was Blummenfelt who proved the strongest on the run at Odaiba Marine Park.

Jonny Brownlee was bidding for a medal at a third successive Olympics having won bronze in London and silver in Rio but he had to settle for fifth.

Olympics

Triathlon

PA