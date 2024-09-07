Alfie Hewett misses out on Paralympic singles title as Tokito Oda wins thriller

Alfie Hewett’s dream of becoming double Paralympic wheelchair tennis champion was crushed by a thrilling three-set defeat to Tokito Oda in an absorbing final in Paris.

The British star battled back from an early injury timeout and a set down to move within touching distance of gold at Roland Garros.

But 18-year-old Oda saved match point in the ninth game of the decider on Court Philippe-Chatrier before securing a stunning 6-2 4-6 7-5 success in two hours and 38 minutes.

Disappointment for Hewett came approximately 24 hours after he celebrated a career golden slam in doubles alongside Gordon Reid by beating Japanese duo Oda and Takuya Miki on the same court.

“I’ve mixed emotions right now,” said Hewett. “After the start and the problem I had with my groin, it wasn’t looking too good.

“To grow into the match and fight and find a way and then get to a match-point scenario and be a few inches away from getting a gold is something I can be proud of.

“And the spirit of how it was played and the atmosphere and all of that is so, so positive, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“But obviously to be one point away and miss that opportunity is going to stick with me, you don’t just move on from something like that overnight.

“But it’s all about perspective, it’s about looking at the good things that today brought.

“Sometimes it’s bigger than the individual and the person and hopefully that today can just really kick on things with our sport even more and bring more attention. That side of it, I’m extremely proud of.”

Hewett hailed Friday’s triumph with Reid as “the stuff of dreams” but his quest to emulate the feat in individual events quickly threatened to turn into a nightmare.

A close opening game went the way of his teenage opponent before the first set became a relatively one-sided affair after Hewett called for a physio and departed for treatment lasting more than eight minutes.

The nine-time grand slam singles champion was bidding to complete a full set of Paralympic singles medals following defeats to long-term partner Reid in the Rio 2016 final and the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match.

A string of impressive backhand winners showed his undoubted class but he was initially off-colour as unforced errors undermined his ambitions under grey skies in the French capital.

Left-handed Oda, who has backed by a sizeable Japanese support, wrapped up the opening set in just over 45 minutes.

The time included the unforeseen early stoppage which, combined with the increasingly overcast weather conditions, contributed in briefly sucking enthusiasm from a near-capacity crowd.

Spectators attempted to breathe fresh life into the contest by chanting the name of world number one Hewett and then giving each player rapturous applause as they traded eye-catching strokes.

Hewett was beginning to revel in the occasion and acknowledged another winner by holding his arms aloft as momentum gradually started to shift.

After forcing a deciding set, which was played under floodlights following the closure of the roof, he kept up the pressure to move ahead for the first time in the match.

Yet Oda refused to roll over and came back from the brink to level at 5-5.

That proved a pivotal moment and Hewett, who ended his wait for Wimbledon singles success in July, could not recover as the only crown he is yet to win was sensationally – and cruelly – snatched away.

“It’s incredible to be in front of pretty much a full house in Philippe-Chatrier with the noise,” said Hewett.

“It was just incredible and we certainly did our bit for wheelchair tennis today and the Paralympic movement.

“Sometimes that’s bigger than winning a medal, I think.

“Right now that’s what I’m clinching on to: that this is something that can drive wheelchair tennis in the future, hopefully.

“What we’ve done today out there is nothing short of absolutely remarkable and may go down in wheelchair tennis Paralympic history.”