Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht makes bright start on his Open debut

Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht outscored the professionals on the outward nine of his Open debut as he took an early lead on the first day.

The 6ft 8in South African, who qualified by winning the 128th Amateur Championship at Hillside just up the coast in Southport a month ago, reeled off three birdies in four holes from the third at Royal Liverpool to turn in a three-under 32.

That saw the 22-year-old overtake Matthew Jordan, a member at the Hoylake links, who had enjoyed a dream start having been given the honour of hitting the first shot at 6.35am.

Following a nervy opening hole, where he converted a 14-foot putt to save par after finding a greenside bunker, the 27-year-old DP World Tour pro – who has been a member at Royal Liverpool since the age of seven – birdied the next from 18 feet and was off and running in front of a supportive crowd which included family, friends and fellow members.

A brilliant three-wood from 256 yards at the par-five fifth just carried the greenside bunker and set up a 10-foot eagle chance and while he could not capitalise he settled for a second birdie which took him to two under.

Jordan reached the turn at two under as after bogeying the short sixth he sank a nine-footer at the 436-yard eighth but another dropped shot at the 11th, where he found himself up against the face of a bunker, opened the door for Lamprecht to charge through.

He was closely followed by 50-year-old 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink who was a shot behind after birdies at the fifth and seventh.

With the sun now out after a cloudy start, world number one Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Tommy Fleetwood both parred their opening hole.

But in the group behind Cameron Smith began the defence of the title he won at St Andrews with a birdie from 12 feet.

Tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, straight off the back of Sunday’s Scottish Open win, was due out at 2.59pm with Masters champion and world number three Jon Rahm and England’s Justin Rose in the marquee group of the afternoon.