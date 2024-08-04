Amber Rutter has to settle for silver after controversial sudden-death shoot-off

Amber Rutter’s remarkable story of Olympic redemption was overshadowed by controversy in a sudden-death shoot-off after a gripping women’s skeet final in the scorching heat of Chateauroux.

Three years after missing the Tokyo Games due to a positive Covid test, and just over three months after giving birth to her baby son Tommy, Rutter settled for a silver medal after being edged out by Chile’s Francisca Crovetto.

Rutter was surprised by her son and husband James moments after the final concluded when she missed her sixth extra shot, despite television replays appearing to show that she had clipped the target.

The 26-year-old’s protest to the officials were to no avail but her coach Richard Brickell was adamant afterwards: “It’s clearly a hit. All the coaches knew it was a hit, everyone in the stadium knew it was a hit, and everyone at home knew it was a hit. Unfortunately the only people who didn’t were the judges.”

Rutter questioned the absence of VAR-style technology, which is used in some international competitions including last year’s European Championship, but said she was determined not to put a dampener on an achievement that she conceded she had not even considered so soon after starting a family.

“It (video techology) is something we had the last time I competed, so I’m not sure where it’s gone,” said Rutter. “I think it’s so important because in moments like these you want the true result, and I’m sure the viewers at home will be asking questions about why the judges haven’t seen it.

“It’s so important that sport has the technology like this because it’s accessible, so we should be using it. But I’m not going to let a target like that take away my moment. I’m just super-proud to come away with a silver medal, something I didn’t even think would be possible.”

Rutter had blazed a trail through the first day of qualifying, and sat joint top of the standings after the conclusion of the preliminary phase on Sunday afternoon, having hit all but three of her 125 targets.

Three hours later she returned to the six-shooter final, a format in which the lowest-scoring shooter is eliminated after the initial 25 shots, and then every 10 shots thereafter, until two remain to fight it out for Olympic gold.

It's so important that sport has the technology like this because it's accessible, so we should be using it. But I'm not going to let a target like that take away my moment. I'm just super-proud to come away with a silver medal, something I didn't even think would be possible

Rutter held firm amid the baking heat, holding a narrow lead at the halfway stage of the first phase, and she celebrated with a fist pump when the exit of long-time leader Vanesa Hockova confirmed her place as the first British female shooting medallist in history.

Ten shots later, when American Austen Smith was next to buckle, only Chilean Crovetto, who was two shots better off, stood in the way of Olympic gold.

In a first dramatic twist, Crovetto missed two of her last four shots with the gold at her mercy, forcing the shoot-out in which each shooter exchanged misses, before Rutter’s protested effort gave the Chilean the chance to seal a first shooting gold for her country.

Any disappointment on Rutter’s behalf was swiftly upstaged by the appearance of her family by the side of the range, having embarked on a top-secret visit via a flight to Paris from Heathrow yesterday, and the sight of her clutching her three-month-old baby underscored her remarkable effort in even reaching the Games at all.

“I’m so glad they made the journey,” added Rutter. “I didn’t spot them, thank God, because I said to my whole family, ‘you’re not coming, I’m focusing on me and if I hear Tommy cry, that will be it, my focus will be straight on him’.

“I wish I could say it was easy, but it was really hard, just battling with those nerves for two days. When you get to the end and you secure that medal, it’s a feeling like no other.

“Then to turn around and see my son there and my husband, he completely surprised me. I had no idea he was coming. I know Tommy might not remember it but it is a moment in time that I will certainly remember and I know my husband James will, too.”

Rutter was inspired to take up shooting by her late granddad, Bill Rogers, who travelled with her to her first Games in Rio when she was 17-years old. She admitted she spared him a thought when she stood on the podium to receive her silver medal.

“He came to Rio with me but he passed away a few years later due to cancer. Even when he was really sick he always had the iPad up watching me wherever I was in the world. His dream was to see me win an Olympic medal, and I know he was watching up there. This medal is for him as well.”