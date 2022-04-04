04 April 2022

American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship

04 April 2022

American Jennifer Kupcho has claimed her first victory on the LPGA Tour with a two-stroke win at the Chevron Championship .

The 24-year-old started the day at Mission Hills six shots in front and then carded a two-over 74 to finish at 14-under, with compatriot Jessica Korda finishing in second.

Jennifer Kupcho is the first American to win the title since 2015 (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Kupcho became the first US winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.

Following play, she told the press: “I’ve been so close a couple of times. It’s really hard, but here I am.”

Kupcho observed the tournament’s tradition by jumping into Poppie’s Pond, alongside her caddy and husband, after claiming the win. The tradition was started by Amy Alcott in 1983.

