Amy Wilson-Hardy withdrawn from GB women sevens squad ‘on medical grounds’

Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy has been withdrawn from the squad “on medical grounds” the morning after the British Olympic Association confirmed it was investigating the athlete over an alleged racist message.

The 32-year-old was replaced in the squad by 2020 Olympian Abi Burton for Tuesday’s defeat to China and victory over Ireland that saw Team GB finish the competition in seventh place.

A BOA spokesperson said: “The British Olympic Association has confirmed that Amy Wilson-Hardy has been withdrawn on medical grounds from the Paris 2024 rugby sevens placement matches and will be replaced by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Abi Burton.

“As confirmed last night, the BOA continues to investigate this matter.”

A screengrab of what appeared to be a WhatsApp message from Wilson-Hardy appeared on Instagram, with the person posting it alleging racism.

In a previous statement, A BOA spokesperson said: “The British Olympic Association has been made aware of an image published on a social media platform and is investigating the matter.”

Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB’s medal hopes at Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old, who has represented England in the XVs game, was part of the Team GB Olympic squad which finished fourth at Rio 2016.

Ahead of the match against Ireland, the British Olympic Association announced the withdrawal of Grace Crompton due to injury and her replacement by Kayleigh Powell.

Great Britain lost 19-15 to China on Tuesday but bounced back to beat Ireland 28-12, with tries from Meg Jones (2), Jade Shekells and Emma Uren.

New Zealand retained their Olympic crown with a 19-12 final win against Canada.

Canada, who had upset fancied Australia in the semi-final, led 12-7 at half-time, but the Black Ferns fought back with tries from Michaela Blyde and Stacey Waaka.

The United States claimed a first Olympic rugby sevens medal by beating Australia 14-12 and taking bronze.