30 July 2024

Amy Wilson-Hardy’s ‘racist message’ investigated by British Olympic Association

By NewsChain Sport
30 July 2024

Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy is being investigated over an alleged racist message, the British Olympic Association has said.

A screengrab of what appeared to be a WhatsApp message from Wilson-Hardy appeared on Instagram, with the person posting it alleging racism.

A BOA spokesperson said: “The British Olympic Association has been made aware of an image published on a social media platform and is investigating the matter.”

Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB’s medal hopes at Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old, who has represented England in the XVs game, was part of the Team GB Olympic squad which finished fourth at Rio 2016.

