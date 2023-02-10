Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson are veterans of the England set-up (David Davies/PA)
10 February 2023

Anderson enjoys Broad bowling and Wyatt was waiting – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 10.

Cricket

James Anderson enjoyed Stuart Broad’s performance.

Danni Wyatt was ready.

Football

Bristol City’s squad dished the dirt.

Bastian Schweinsteiger liked Ana Ivanovic’s news.

John Terry nailed his colours to the mast.

Golf

It was wet in Singapore.

MMA

Conor McGregor hooked up with Chris Brown.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton had a run.

