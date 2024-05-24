Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix ‘elated’ with 10m platform qualification for Olympics

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix was “elated” after confirming her place at the Paris Olympics in the women’s 10m platform event.

Spendolini-Sirieix defended her British title with a winning score of 363.70 points at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing ahead of Lois Toulson (335.90) and Eden Cheng (327.75).

“I am elated. I just kept pushing through that competition,” said the 19-year-old from London.

“It’s been a long road to Paris but I’m so happy to have booked those tickets.

“We’ll see what happens in Paris, but I just really want to enjoy it.”

With two places available for Paris in each of the individual events, Spendolini-Sirieix met the criteria of qualification in winning the event and achieving a pre-set points tally in both the preliminaries and final.

Jack Laugher is also in prime position for a Paris spot in the men’s 3m springboard after taking the British title.

Three-time Olympic medallist Laugher finished fourth in the preliminary competition before surging ahead in the final.

Laugher’s score of 507.20 points eclipsed that of Jordan Houlden (476.20) and Dan Goodfellow (471.60), the latter having won the preliminary competition.

“It shows the depth of British diving,” said Laugher. “One time I win, the next time Dan wins, the next time Jordan wins.

“I’m really pleased to be on the Olympic team already with Anthony (Harding).

“I hope in my final that I’ve proven myself and hopefully will be able to get that individual Olympic spot as well.”

Spendolini-Sirieix and Laugher are already part of Team GB’s diving squad for the Olympics after being selected among the synchronised pairings.