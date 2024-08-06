Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix: Three years ago I didn’t want to be alive

Great Britain’s Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has opened up about her battles with mental health after finishing sixth in the women’s 10m platform final on Tuesday.

A frustrating performance in the individual competition saw the diver miss the chance to claim a second Olympic medal at Paris 2024 after taking bronze in the 10m synchronised event with partner Lois Toulson last week.

Paris 2024 is Spendolini-Sirieix’s second Olympics and she has come a long way since making her bow in the empty venues of Tokyo three years ago as a 16-year-old.

She nearly walked away from diving in the aftermath of Tokyo, but returned to the pool and has since won an array of medals, including double European gold, two Commonwealth Games titles, as well as three World Championship medals earlier this year.

Reflecting on her struggles over the last three years, Spendolini-Sirieix told the BBC after Tuesday’s competition: “I’m not even upset with my performance.

“Three years ago I didn’t even want to be alive, so today I’m just happy that I am alive, I’m breathing and I’ve got my family to support me.”

The diver admitted this time in Paris she was grateful to be able to take in the Olympic experience with her family watching on in the crowd.

She later told reporters: “It wasn’t the easiest time. I woke up this morning and the first thought that I had was that I’m happy I woke up.

“That’s just how it’s been for a long time. I came here today and was just grateful to be alive and to have this experience and to be here with my family.

“I’m genuinely not upset about my performance and I’m not upset about where I came.

“My competitors did better than me today, it just means that I’ve got a lot more that I need to do and need to work on.

“Having my family here has really changed my experience and not getting a medal today doesn’t take away from the medal I have received and the achievements that I’ve done the whole three years since Tokyo.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a human being, not just as an athlete and I think that is the most valuable thing that diving has ever given me.”

Spendolini-Sirieix qualified for the final after finishing third in Monday’s semi-finals and a strong opening dive saw her hovering outside the podium positions in fourth.

However, a poor second round saw her slip down the table after scoring 62.40 and she was seventh after the fourth round.

She finished strongly with 81.60 on her final dive, but had to settle for a sixth-placed finish, which she believes does not detract from her overall Olympic experience.

“I’m so happy with my experience,” Spendolini-Sirieix said.

“This competition right now doesn’t take away from the experience I’ve had and it doesn’t make it bitter.

“I’m really happy with everything that I’ve done and with the friends I’ve made and the memories I’ve made and my process.

“I’m so thankful for the support I’ve received and for the community that I’ve built around diving.

“I couldn’t be here without anyone else and I’m so happy that I can bring home a medal to my family because they deserve it more than I do.”

:: The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email [email protected]