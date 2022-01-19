19 January 2022

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.

Tennis

Andy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.

Osaka was feeling arty.

Serena had a battle on her hands.

Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!

Madison Keys came prepared.

Football

Five years of Gabriel Jesus at Man City.

Liverpool recalled an unforgettable day.

Antonio Rudiger reflected on two points dropped.

Unbelievable Jeff!

Jamie Vardy showed who was boss.

Cricket

Jofra Archer is back with the England group.

David Warner accepted the challenge.

The Women’s Ashes was almost here.

Jason Roy started prepping for the ODIs.

No beer for KP!

Boxing

Inspiration from Tyson Fury.

Formula One

Happy birthday to 2009 champion Jenson Button.

Sergio Perez celebrated his Red Bull-iversary

Alex Albon was settling in at Williams.

Golf

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter were getting back in the swing of things.

Darts

James Wade had the fancy dress box out.

