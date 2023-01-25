Andy Murray suffered a shock on the school run (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
25 January 2023

Andy Murray’s school run shock – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
25 January 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.

Football

Tottenham signed a new forward.

Jack Grealish had a cartoon.

Mohamed Salah had his eye on the ball.

Tennis

Andy Murray had a shock on the school run.

Roger Federer scrubbed up well.

Novak Djokovic marched on in Melbourne.

Cricket

Stuart Broad prepped.

Onwards for Sam Curran.

The Women’s Premier League brought in big numbers.

Virat Kohli was feeling chuffed.

Fantastic figures for Ellie Anderson.

Motor racing

Lando Norris was raring to go.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas got soggy in New Zealand.

Athletics

Usain Bolt’s still got it.

Wednesday motivation from Allyson Felix…

Gymnastics

…and from Max Whitlock.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Funeral of Christmas Eve pub shooting victim Elle Edwards to be held

news

Microsoft probes outages after Teams and Outlook go down for thousands of users

news

New Royal baby: Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

world news