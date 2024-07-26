Anna Henderson set to fulfil Olympics dream in Saturday’s Paris time trial

When Anna Henderson first dreamt of competing at an Olympic Games, the image she had in mind was of a Winter Games and alpine skiing.

Henderson will have a chance of being Britain’s first medallist at these Summer Games when she makes her Olympic debut in the women’s time trial on the streets of Paris on Saturday, but before taking to two wheels the 25-year-old was Britain’s junior national slalom champion.

“When I was really young I think (a winter Olympics) was the original childhood dream,” Henderson told the PA news agency. “Slowly I realised I wasn’t that good, I was at a good level as a junior by British standards but not compared to the other countries that have snow.

“Coming into cycling I knew I was physically good and I really wanted to be the best that I could become, so it’s really special to be at a summer Olympics – any Olympics regardless of the season!”

Henderson made the switch to cycling at the age of 15. The sport had been a key component of her recovery from a broken leg until it took over completely.

“I kind of played with going back to skiing but then realised that cycling was where I wanted to be and where I wanted to go,” she said. “I took that path and never looked back. It’s been a wild ride since then but I’m really thankful and it’s special I can be here.”

That wild ride has included two British time trial titles, a silver at last year’s European championships, and fourth place at the world championships in Glasgow a little under 12 months ago – missing out on a medal by just two seconds.

There are bigger names on the start line in Paris, including the likes of Chloe Dygert, Demi Vollering and Grace Brown, but Henderson is a genuine contender for a podium spot.

“I think that’s something I keep underestimating for myself,” Henderson said of her chances. “It’s in my mind, in my dreams, but I’m just focusing on making a good plan for the team and making sure we execute that and do the best time trial I can. That’s all I can really ask of myself.

“If I do my best time trial and miss out on a medal then it will be what it will be and I can be proud of myself regardless.

“For sure there’s no expectation around me and anyway I like to palm it off on to Josh (Tarling, the 20-year-old Welshman who is many people’s pick to win the men’s time trial).”

Henderson has not raced since taking her second British time trial title at the end of June, spending the last three weeks on a training camp in Tignes, France – ironically the spot where she broke her leg and inadvertently started her cycling career.

The time trial will take place on a 32km course around the centre of Paris, finishing on the famous Pont Alexandre III.

“I think I showed last year at the Euros, that was a really flat course up in Drenthe that on paper didn’t really suit me and I came away with a medal, so this course is quite similar,” she said.

“I think the guys will be crazy fast and we’ll also be fast. I think it will be quicker than people are predicting.”