Another Olympic medal for Jack Laugher with bronze in springboard final

8:29am, Tue 03 Aug 2021
Jack Laugher bagged the third Olympic medal of his diving career with bronze in the men’s 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 26-year-old from Harrogate won gold and silver at Rio 2016 and he completed the set here, claiming a place on the podium as Xie Siyi took top spot, with Chinese compatriot Wang Zongyuan finishing runner-up.

It was a consistent display from Laugher, who did not drop below 81 points in his six dives with a best of 96.9 from his forward four and a half somersaults tuck.

Fellow Briton James Heatly qualified in fourth place but was unable to recover from a disappointing first dive in the 12-strong final and finished ninth.

