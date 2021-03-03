Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight is ‘agreed’, says promoter Bob Arum

Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua is no closer to being agreed
By NewsChain Sport
18:06pm, Wed 03 Mar 2021
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s world title unification fight has been “agreed”, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The blockbuster all-British bout between WBC champion Fury and Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA titles – will be the first time all four belts have been on the line in the heavyweight division.

Fury’s promotor Arum confirmed that his fighter and Joshua are now in the process of putting pen to paper to confirm the contest.

Tyson Fury (left) looks set to face Anthony Joshua (PA Wire)

Arum told iFL TV: “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve been working on it, and all the points have been agreed.

“That’s what each side has said. Now, we are scrambling around to get the thing signed and everything.

“But I can say clearly, based on my view on everything, that there are no more issues.”

As things stand no venue or date for the bout has been confirmed.

