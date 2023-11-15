15 November 2023

Anthony Joshua schedules December fight with Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia

By NewsChain Sport
Anthony Joshua will fight on the same bill as Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia on December 23.

The Briton, who is looking to insert himself back into the world title picture in the heavyweight division, will face Sweden’s Otto Wallin in the Middle East.

Joshua, who beat Robert Helenius in his last bout in August, will fight after Wilder, who faces Joseph Parker on the undercard.

December 23 was initially reserved for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight showdown, which has since been postponed following Fury’s lacklustre performance against Francis Ngannou last month.

