26 June 2024

Anthony Joshua to fight Daniel Dubois for IBF title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk

By NewsChain Sport
26 June 2024

Anthony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley on September 21 for the IBF heavyweight belt, following Oleksandr Usyk’s announcement that he will vacate the world title.

Dubois is the IBF’s mandatory challenger and it was announced on Wednesday that he will go up against fellow Briton Joshua after the undisputed world heavyweight champion Usyk confirmed he was giving up the crown.

“Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on September 21,” Usyk said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday.

Usyk became the first heavyweight to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC belts when he defeated Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month.

Anthony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley on September 21 (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news