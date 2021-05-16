Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury – the battle of the Britons in numbers

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury
By NewsChain Sport
19:39pm, Sun 16 May 2021
Anthony Joshua will face fellow Briton Tyson Fury in a heavyweight unification fight in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

A two-fight deal between Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles and Fury, the WBC champion, had already been agreed, but the date and venue have finally been confirmed.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the numbers associated with each fighter.

Anthony Joshua:

Anthony Joshua will look to defend his titles and add one more when he fights Tyson Fury (PA Wire)

Age: 31

Height: 6ft 6/198cm

Reach: 82 inches/208cm

Total fights: 25

Wins: 24

Losses: 1

Knockouts: 22

Rounds: 112

Last fight: 12/12/20 Joshua v Pulev.

Belts held: IBF, WBA, WBO

Tyson Fury:

Tyson Fury will be looking to add Joshua's title's to his own WBO title (PA Wire)

Age: 32

Height: 6ft 9/206cm

Reach: 85 inches/216cm

Total fights: 31

Wins: 30

Losses: 0

Knockouts: 21

Last fight: 22/02/20 Fury v Deontay Wilder.

Belts held: WBC

