Antonio ends Pereira and Watson’s hotel triathlon – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20.

Football

Never get in the way of Michail Antonio!

Manchester United remembered Sir Matt Busby, 27 years on from his death.

Manchester City reflected on a Sergio Aguero treble on this day three years ago.

Calum Chambers turned 26.

Sokratis waved goodbye to the Gunners.

Guinness World Records were busy looking into whether goalkeeper Tom King’s goal for Newport on Tuesday set a new marker for distance.

Sergio Ramos made the UEFA team of the year, again.

Thiago was grateful for his accolade.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison revelled in Leicester’s victory over Chelsea.

Wise words from Wilfried Zaha.

The cold weather in Madrid is snow problem for Toni Duggan.

Georginio Wijnaldum stayed safe.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic enjoyed some positive spin in a week which saw him criticised in the Australian media.

He also had one or two things to say in his defence regarding the Australian Open quarantine situation.

Heather Watson was busy keeping fit in quarantine.

Katie Boulter celebrated Leicester’s rise to the Premier League summit.

Cricket

England continued their prep for the second Test in Sri Lanka.

Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were retained by Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League.

Rishabh Pant, India’s very own superhero.

Formula One

New Red Bull driver Sergio Perez showed off his colours.

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed the view during winter training.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton rolled back the years.

Tony Bellew was feeling helpful.

Golf

Shane Lowry hung out with Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

MMA

Like father, like son.

Jake Paul called Conor McGregor a chicken.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was feeling motivated.